UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Longmeadow Rescue Ranch has welcomed a new baby miniature horse after Waffle gave birth Wednesday night.
The ranch has made a camera public so others can follow watch Waffle and her new baby.
The Humane Society of Missouri’s horse and farm animal rescue welcomed Waffle in November 2020. Soon after the miniature horse arrived at the ranch, a veterinarian estimated she would give birth in May or early June 2021.
