UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union held their first goat yoga class on Leap Day.
The ranch held two sessions during the day to give people a chance to let the adorable animals join them while they got a workout.
In addition to the goat yoga, Longmeadow Rescue Ranch also allowed people to learn more about adopting a goat.
