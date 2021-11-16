(KMOV.com) - The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years will take place later this week.
According to Butler University's Holcomb Observatory, the longest lunar eclipse in 580 years is set to occur Thursday night into Friday morning. A partial eclipse is estimated to start around midnight and last more than six hours. The maximum eclipse in the St. Louis area will take place at 3:02 a.m. A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes into the shadow of Earth as the moon, Earth and the sun line up together.
Below is more details on the timing:
- Partial Lunar Eclipse, in St. Louis
- Penumbral Eclipse Begins: Fri, Nov 19, 2021 at 12:02 am
- Partial Eclipse Begins: Fri, Nov 19, 2021 at 1:18 AM
- Maximum: Fri, Nov 19, 2021 at 3:02 am 0.974 Magnitude
- Partial Eclipse Ends: Fri, Nov 192021 at 4:47 am
- Penumbral Eclipse Ends: Fri, Nov 19, 2021 at 6:03 am
- Duration: 6 hours, 2 minutes
The partial eclipse start and end times will be the most noticeable as the moon takes on a red hue as it passes into Earth's shadow)
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.