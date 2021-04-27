ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For years, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been short officers and now a new administration could see those vacant positions cut for good.
According to SLMPD, their current staffing is 1,188 which is 161 fewer than their authorized number of 1,349. For the last several years, that vacancy number has hovered between 100-200 officers short.
Police union representative Jane Dueker tweeted about the proposed cuts, saying, “Announced internally at SLMPD: all police officer vacancies have been deleted from Police Department manning tables. The hiring freeze of police officers in the City of St. Louis is official. The current 200 vacancies have been defunded.”
A spokesperson for SLMPD said the tweet isn’t accurate, but the discussions are already taking place. At Friday’s public hearing for the proposed 2022 budget, Comptroller Darlene Green said she hopes to present plans to make cuts.
“I do intend after hearing comments to move to recommend to the other board members of E&A to look at a substantial reduction in the unfilled police positions that have been vacant for several years,” said Green.
A spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office said more information will be released on Thursday.
“The SLMPD has seen a steady decline in its numbers for many years, and Mayor Jones has long stated her commitment to filling police officer vacancies with a range of other professionals, including social workers, counselors, and other mental health professionals. There will be more clarity around how we will be aligning our budget with this priority at this Thursday's Board of Estimate & Apportionment meeting,” said a spokesperson for Jones.
St. Louis City has a population of around 300,000 with an authorized staffing of 1,349. That’s more than St. Louis County, which has a population of nearly three times the city. The St. Louis County Police Department has a staffing of 1,284. But what about other cities around the country?
Lexington, KY has a similar population to St. Louis City with a police force of around 750 of civilian and sworn officers. So does Pittsburgh, which has a police force of 1,036. In Cincinnati, their police force has 1,099 with a few thousand more residents than St. Louis City.
But St. Louis far outpaces those cities when it comes to it’s murder rate. 2020 saw the highest homicide rate ever. The police union says while those positions have remained unfilled, the money has been used to pay for overtime for officers. Numerous city residents spoke at the public hearing in support of making cuts to the police department.
“It baffles me to watch us year after year invest millions of dollars into our police department when things aren’t getting better. When crime isn’t getting better, while crime isn’t going down and yet we keep doing the same things over and over again,” said one speaker.
So why have the positions remained unfilled? For several years, the department has said the residency requirement that forced officers to live inside the city limits played a role. That was eliminated last fall. When asked whether or not that has helped with hiring, a spokesperson for SLMPD could not provide an answer and referred News 4 to the the department's Human Resource Department. News 4 has requested information on new hires and applicants. But the number of open positions has only grown since last year.
