ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The man deemed the "Godfather of Homicide" is now the proud recipient of a major honor in St. Louis. 

Cold case Detective Joe Burgoon received the Back the Blue Award in Clayton Thursday morning.

Burgoon is a north St. Louis City native and has investigated more than a thousand murders in the St. Louis area. Despite all his accomplishments, Burgoon says his focus isn't on his own legacy.

"You know you think you're just trying to help people," Burgoon said. "Help them survive a lot of the things they go through."

Burgoon has worked in law enforcement for nearly 60 years. He's worked as cold case detective for St. Louis County since 2004. 

