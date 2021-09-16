ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The man deemed the "Godfather of Homicide" is now the proud recipient of a major honor in St. Louis.
'The Godfather of Homicide' | Meet the man who has investigated more than 1,000 murders in St. Louis
The legendary detective is 83 now, not that anyone would ever know it. We met to talk about cold cases in the St. Louis area, a topic nobody knows better than Joe Burgoon, having spent 44 years on the streets of St. Louis, 27 of them in homicide.
Cold case Detective Joe Burgoon received the Back the Blue Award in Clayton Thursday morning.
Burgoon is a north St. Louis City native and has investigated more than a thousand murders in the St. Louis area. Despite all his accomplishments, Burgoon says his focus isn't on his own legacy.
"You know you think you're just trying to help people," Burgoon said. "Help them survive a lot of the things they go through."
Burgoon has worked in law enforcement for nearly 60 years. He's worked as cold case detective for St. Louis County since 2004.
