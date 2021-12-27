Long lines at St. Louis mass COVID-19 testing site Monday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of people waited in line Monday at one of the few mass COVID-19 testing sites in the St. Louis metro.
Several people stood in line Monday at St. Louis City's testing site at 5850 Hampton Avenue in the Hill neighborhood. Some told News 4 they’re being cautious because they spent the holidays traveling and with family.
"On one hand, I'm almost relieved to see the line this long, because it means people are taking it seriously," Kyle Gunby, a St. Louis resident, said. "On the other hand, I think it's just another case of disappointment that we're even at this point where the state and federal government can't get test out to folks quickly enough to solve the problem."
Others also said finding appointments and take-home tests at local pharmacies has been challenging.
"This was not my first option," Clint Cannon of New York said. "I looked up trying to get some at-home tests and things like that but they're just not available."
Find a public testing site at this link.
