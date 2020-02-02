London stabbing treated as 'terror-related incident,' police says

A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London, in a terrorist-related incident, London's Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.
"At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," the Met said.
This is a developing story.
CNN's Sarah Dean contributed reporting.
