ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the best rivalries in North American sports, Cardinals vs. Cubs, was set for a regular season showcase across the pond in London, England this June. It was a nice thought, anyway.
Like with so many other aspects of life in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has made its presence known to those plans, as Major League Baseball announced Monday the series scheduled for June 13 and 14 at London Stadium has been canceled.
The Mitel & MLB Present London Series scheduled for June 13-14 between the @Cubs and @Cardinals has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 1, 2020
Note the tweet from MLB Communications doesn't say the event has been postponed for a date later in the season, but canceled altogether. No information of the potential of rescheduling has been offered as of yet.
It's understandable given the continued uncertainty with the status of the MLB season. President Trump has extended social distancing guidelines until the end of April. It's certainly possible another extension could be made, depending on the progress of the virus over the next few weeks.
While some have wondered whether the entire baseball season could go the way of this London Series, other reports indicate games (without fans in attendance) could be played in a matter of weeks. Either of those possibilities, of course, were not conducive to an international event in London this June.
MLB has told fans it will issue full refunds for tickets that had been purchased.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
