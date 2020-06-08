ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar on Monday called video of a Florissant attempted arrest "shocking and disturbing." The video, which surfaced over the weekend, shows an officer in an unmarked Florissant police vehicle strike an unarmed man during a pursuit.
The Florissant police department chief said three men were chased because the car they were in matched the description of a vehicle wanted for a shots fired call coming out of Ferguson.
The incident happened in the City of Dellwood in St. Louis County but the county's prosecutor Wesley Bell will not be looking into the case as his spokesperson's son, an officer, was in the backseat of the car the detective was driving when he hit the man, creating a conflict of interest for Bell. Their policy is then to seek a special prosecutor and the case was handed over to Lohmar.
"I've seen the video that you've seen. It's just a small seconds of what was probably a much longer time period. What I saw, is shocking and disturbing," said Lohmar in a Monday news conference outside of his office.
Lohmar said there is also a second video, which reportedly shows the encounter from across the street. He said he has not yet viewed that video.
The three individuals who were in the car, including the man struck by the police case, are known, but detectives are unable to reach them for statements. The man hit by the patrol car suffered an ankle injury and was arrested by Florissant Police Department and is facing charges of resisting arrest.
The incident took place on Tuesday, June 2, but the department's chief said he found out about it on Saturday. An internal investigation is being launched into why it took four days for the chief to learn of what happened.
Lohmar said the officers involved violated proper protocol when they didn't inform the department and police chief of the incident the night it happened.
The officer that was suspended, a detective, had been with the department for nine years.
