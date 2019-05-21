WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Wentzville Holt High School was on lockdown Tuesday morning while police investigated a threat.
According to the school district, the school was placed on lockdown after a threat was made on the social media platform Snapchat around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday. The threat reportedly gave a specific time and was aimed at a specific group of students.
The threat was made anonymously, the district said.
Wentzville police were called to the scene to investigate.
The school district said over 40 students were part of the social media thread. Police reportedly interviewed the students and searched their lockers and backpacks.
While the investigation was underway, no one was let in or out of the building. The district said a staging area was set up at Heartland Park for parents since no students were being allowed to leave the building.
Around 11:45 a.m., the school announced the lockdown had been lifted and that police used canine's to sweep the building. Following the sweep, officers said they were confident the building was clear and safe.
