ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The lockdown at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park has been lifted following a report of an armed intruder.
The college sent an alert to students around 11:50 a.m. Friday with the information. According to police, officers received a call for a "suspicious person" in a vehicle who was reportedly wearing a bulletproof vest and had a gun on his waistband.
Police told News 4 when officers arrived on the scene they could not find the subject, but it is believed that person was a security guard.
The college lifted the lockdown around 12:20 p.m.
