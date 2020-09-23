SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Scott Air Force Base was put on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, after base personnel received a call from Velda City police about a possible threat.
According to their Facebook page, Scott security forces were warned an Air Force veteran with prior criminal convictions was on the base, and he was armed and potentially dangerous.
The base, located in St. Clair County, Illinois, was placed on lockdown, and security personnel worked to locate the man.
They were able to find him and took him into custody without incident. He will be turned over to local authorities, though there is an ongoing investigation into the situaiton.
