ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A large police presence was at DePaul Hospital Wednesday afternoon after a man reportedly made threats against the hospital.
Multiple people, including people inside DePaul Hospital, told News 4 the hospital was put on lockdown before 7 p.m. as a precaution. Bridgeton police said the police presence is in response to a "threatening phone call."
Some social media posts are circling around claiming there's an active shooter and the police department said that is inaccurate.
According to sources, police arrested a man and took him to DePaul for a psych evaluation. The man left Wednesday morning and later called and made threats against the hospital.
