ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police departments across St. Charles County continue to warn residents thieves are targeting their neighborhoods because cars are left unlocked.
In 48 hours, nearly a dozen cars were stolen across the county.
On Monday morning, St. Peters police responded to three cars stolen. Police tell News 4, one car was left running as the owner ran back inside, another had the keys inside and a third car was locked.
“Threw on my work clothes, turned the corner and my truck’s not there,” that’s how Samuel Meisenhaeimer described his morning.
His brand new 2019 Ram 1500 truck was gone. He says he know it was locked. Police don’t know how the thieves took the car.
In O’Fallon, police had reports of five cars stolen since Sunday. Investigators say at least three had the keys inside.
All summer police have told residents to lock their cars. O’Fallon Police Department post reminders on social media nightly and Lake Saint Louis police installed new signs around town that say “lock it or lose it.”
Police know criminals are targeting these neighborhoods because they’re easy targets with keys in cars and garage doors left open.
Investigators are warning homeowners to be vigilant, especially because they believe these thieves are armed. Some are taking guns from the unlocked cars.
“When I thought it was just me, I thought I made a mistake, something happened, I did something, but when I found out it was six other people or even more, it was something a little bigger,” said Emma Albert, who had her car stolen.
Police say anyone with surveillance images that might help track down the suspects is urged to turn it over to investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.