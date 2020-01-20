ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis opened its newest location in the Dr. Martin Luther King Shopping Plaza on Dr. Martin Luther King Day.
The grand opening didn’t stop volunteers from making the day a day of service. Volunteers with the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority filled ‘blessing bags’ with items for homeless families.
There were also coats available and free mammograms.
The new site will offer employment resources to the community as well as free clothing and meeting space.
The new location is located at 3655 Page Blvd. in Jennings.
Many other organizations and volunteers spent the day offering back to the community. News 4’s Ray Preston shows us how Dr. Martin Luther King Day became a day of service in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.