ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As hospitals battle an influx of coronavirus patients, some members of the St. Louis community brought a worship service to the parking lot of local hospitals.
People in song and prayer held signs of hope in the parking lot of Mercy South. A short distance away is a stark reminder of why they’re there; triage tents set up outside the emergency room to separate those with coronavirus from those who don’t.
“This is bigger than all of us, only one bigger than us is God,” Dawn Swinn said.
Swinn was praying Wednesday night with a handful of others while practicing social distancing in front of their separated cars. Several members of the Twin Rivers Church worshipped and for some of them the connection is personal.
“One of our brothers in Christ is in the hospital with COVID-19 and doing pretty bad in the ICU going to come together and pray,” Mark Swinn said.”
But they are also here for another reason. Seeing the tents set up outside Mercy reminded them it’s not just the patients they’re praying for.
“We know people who are working here are in danger, we’re trying to give protection over them,” Paul Martin said.
They refuse to live in fear, but also turn this situation over to a higher power.
“It’s humbling especially when you are directly affected by it,” Zandra Martin said.
The group were doing what they could to fight against COVID-19 one song and one prayer at a time.
The group told News 4 the prayer mission was organized on short notice. They were careful to keep their distance from each other because nobody wants to get sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.