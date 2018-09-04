ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nike shoes were going up in flames all over the internet Tuesday.
It's the heated response by many after the company named former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the face of its new ad campaign.
The fiery videos are lighting up social media one day after the ad was announced celebrating 30 years of the “Just Do It” campaign.
The move has some calling for a boycott of Nike.
#boycottNike began trending on Twitter after Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback, shared the ad with the caption: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."
"I thought about it this morning and last night when I was deciding what I was going to wear and I chose not to wear it. I'm not wearing any Nike," said Suzy Burkhard.
Kaepernick became a divisive figure when he began kneeling during the National Anthem in 2016, protesting police brutality and racial injustice.
He's been unsigned since then, entangled in a lawsuit with the NFL, accusing the league of illegally shutting him out.
Juan Ugarte is among fans backing Kaepernick:
"I think it's part of the american experience to speak your mind freely. I see it as a respectful way to say how you feel," he said.
Stars including Serena Williams have also come out in support, with the tennis superstar tweeting:
"Especially proud to be a part of the Nike family today."
Shares of nike dropped nearly three percent in trading Tuesday.
