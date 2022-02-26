Even Russian Americans gathered Saturday to stand up against Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A rally was held in Tower Grove Park to protest Russia waging war on Ukraine.

People showed up with signs saying things like "Stop Putin" and "Hands off Ukraine." Some attending the protest said they have family in Ukraine.

