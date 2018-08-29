ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Cardinals fans can get tickets to a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates for just $6 starting Wednesday!
The St. Louis Cardinals and TD Ameritrade are partnering to present fans with a special discount offer for the September 10-12 games.
These $6 tickets will be available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer.
To buy tickets or learn more about this offer, visit the Cardinals website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.