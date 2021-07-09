ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A North County man is facing charges, accused of sending lewd images to a 13-year-old girl and trying to entice her for sex.
Tevin Wilson, 23, is charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 and attempted enticement of a child. Police allege he sent three images of his penis to a 13-year-old girl via Snapchat and asked her to perform oral sex on him.
Wilson was a youth mentor and coach at LifeWise STL in South City and had regular interactions with young people. Police say there may be more victims and are asking any possible victims to call them at 314-615-8610. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
