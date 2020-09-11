HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A local veteran and his family saw their new home for the first time on Friday as the nation honored and remembered the victims of 9/11.
News 4 was there as the Purple Heart recipient and his family saw their new home. Watch the above video for the full report.
