ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In St. Louis, 43 percent of open jobs are within the Skilled Labor Market. That's a 6 percent increase since 2019, according to the 2021 State of the Workforce Report.
STL Works, a workforce development collaborative, is noticing that and providing more opportunities to get these jobs filled. The collaborative is a Regional Business Council initiative that helps top business leaders and area non-profits connect students and other individuals with training, resources, and apprenticeships that help land them jobs.
"We're working with 13 school districts across the region from St. Louis City, creating earn and learn programs, all the way to Afton as well as the Rockwood School District. We are having students earn, while they are in high school learning" said Art McCoy, Leader of STL Works. “In St. Louis, only 7 percent of 14 to 21-year-olds are in the work market, so this initiative is solving that problem in bridging the gap."
Through the program, they are expecting to connect 3,000 area high-school students with jobs within five main industries including Advanced Manufacturing, and Healthcare.
Sam Sanders has been an electrician at MiTek for the past five years.
"We build machines from the ground up," said Sanders. However, he had doubts about going to college.
"But, what I wanted to do was dealing with what I was always doing. I was always thinking of something. I was working on cars," Sanders said.
He attended Ranken Technical College for two years and through, MiTek's tuition reimbursement program plans to return. MiTek's staff want to provide that opportunity to more people, in conjunction with STL Works.
"We supply parts and software to the global building industry, and as many people know that has been an industry that has needed so much more this year," said Rachel Seward, MiTek's Supervisor President of Cooperate Communications.
Right now, they have more than 50 open positions in the St. Louis area.
“So coming into this location, you can either have a certification or some kind of training that you received, or no training at all, and you can get on the job training here, and shadowing," Seward said.
With more job openings resulting from the pandemic, Seward says there's a greater need for workforce development to become part of education. After getting connected, McCoy says every student pretty much has a guaranteed job, much like it was for Sanders.
Sanders encourages young people like him to take advantage of the opportunities out there.
"Reach out to people around because so many people around you are maybe a skilled worker, or trade," said Sanders. "Get out there. There’s no reason to stay at home."
Anyone looking to take part in this opportunity or get connected with other jobs can visit the STL Works website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.