ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ginny Toman was always very close to her dad, John. At 57, John was diagnosed with a brain disease called PSP.
“I kinda always had in the back of my head that he might not be around when I had kids in the future,” said Ginny.
2 years later, when John was just 59, Ginny’s fear became a reality.
“Losing him was devastating,” said Ginny.
His death was two years ago, but in February, Ginny and her husband, Scott, got some good news that they were expecting.
Last month, little Callahan was born. Now, Ginny struggled with how to one day tell Callahan about the grandpa she'd never met.
There were no books to help her, so Ginny to decided to write her own. The book is called “Always In Your Heart”.
“It’s basically a story of a child’s journey to look for a loved one that they'd heard stories about,” described Ginny.
They published and printed it themselves in St. Louis.
The process helped Ginny heal and now they're hoping it can help others as well.
“Sometimes it's hard to bring up loved ones, but you wanna keep their spirit alive and let them know about the person they're missing out on,” said Ginny.
For more on "Always In Your Heart" or to purchase the book, visit here.
