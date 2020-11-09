ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- When she was born, doctors told her parents she would never speak, write or even tie her shoes. But this west St. Louis County woman proved them wrong.
Grace Strobel once saw a girl with down syndrome become a model. She wondered if she could do the same - and she did. She made a magazine cover and walked the runway at a New Jersey fashion show. Now she's part of a campaign called Skinclusion, which is meant to create inclusion and diversity in the beauty space.
"My modeling and speaking show others anything is possible and it help others to believe in themselves," she said.
News 4's Steve Harris has the full story in the video above.
