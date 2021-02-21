(KMOV.com) - Hundreds of Missourians said they’re going to great lengths to get the COVID-19 vaccine and are willing to drive just about anywhere they can secure an appointment.

For 100-years-old Homer and his wife, Erna, 94-years-old, that meant making a trip to Hannibal, Missouri. Their daughter Karen Staten said her parents were pre-registered on about every list in the St. Louis area, but couldn’t get an appointment. On February 5, she drove her parents on the 4-hour round trip to get their first dose of the vaccine in Hannibal at a site put on by the Missouri National Guard.

Missouri to open more vaccination events after events canceled due to weather Missouri officials have rescheduled some of the mass vaccination events that were originally scheduled for February 16 - 19 that got canceled due to the winter weather.

“I thought it was very silly that I had to drive that far to get the vaccine, but I didn’t want to keep waiting, I didn’t want to take the chance on it being a few more weeks,” Staten said.

It’s a familiar scenario for several others in the St. Louis area who are driving hours to other parts of the state to get the vaccine. Judy Comfort, 69, from Kirkwood said she noticed the National Guard’s event scheduled on Monday in Tuesday in Lebanon, Missouri still had available appointments. But after calling the state, she said she was told she couldn’t make an appointment because she doesn’t live in that region.

“I went through the entire process with them, then the person found out I was from St. Louis County and said I had to be in the same region a Lebanon in order to participate in the event,” Comfort said.

The state of Missouri is broken up into nine regions for vaccine distribution. The St. Louis area is considered “Region C.” News 4 called state leaders who said Missourians are allowed to get the vaccine outside of the region they work and live in. However, officials said it’s possible that counties within those regions are prioritizing vaccines for people who are pre-registered and live and work in that area.

“I questioned and the person says. 'Well I don’t know how that happened, but that’s not the rules, you would be taking vaccination away from someone in that particular county,” Comfort said.

As Staten prepares to take her parents back to Hannibal this Friday for their second doses, she wishes the National Guard would hold more events in the St. Louis metro area to make the process easier.

“I thought it was going to be a much easier process for them,” Staten said.

Lebanon, Missouri is in Laclede County. News 4 called the Laclede County Health Department to find out if they are prioritizing their residents for this event. We are still waiting for their response. If you’d like to look at weekly events scheduled with the National Guard, they are listed on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine website.