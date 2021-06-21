NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Florissant, Mo. woman says her former landlord stole everything she and her children owned after she was evicted in November 2019.
Regina Wingo, a mother of three, says she fell on hard times after a divorce and unforeseen medical bills, which left her behind $1,200 on her rent at Hathaway Village Apartments in Florissant. In a recently filed lawsuit, Wingo claims apartment complex’s owner, Herbert Baumann of the Baumann Property Company, illegally took her possessions. The lawsuit also says that after eviction proceedings began, Wingo signed a document to pay back rent in installments, but when she tried to pay, Baumann turned down her money.
“She said, ‘I’m not supposed to do this, but I’m going to refuse your payment,” said Wingo.
Wingo says the apartment complex had the locks to her unit changed and refused to let her remove her belongings. Days later, she claims management called, telling her that her items had been removed from the unit and placed on the curb. But when she arrived, she says she spotted an empty apartment with a fraction of what she owned sitting outside.
“I lost pictures, birth certificates, all the information I had for them,” said Wingo. “Everything they had, my son’s clothes. I had to go and buy everything that day, had nothing, shoes, undergarments.”
Baumann’s attorney tried dismissing the case, claiming they were within their legal rights to take possession of Wingo’s belongings because they had “abandoned” the property. Wingo’s attorney disputes that. Missouri law allows for landlords to seize possessions, but only if a landlord can prove that the property has been abandoned for some time.
Baumann had no comment on Wingo’s case. News 4 learned he has previously been accused of using the courts to intimidate tenants. A St. Louis County dismissed a case after Baumann tried suing a tenant who was passing out pamphlets to renters who needed rental assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.