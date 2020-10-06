ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After a three-day stay in the hospital, President Donald Trump stood outside the White House and told the American people to not fear COVID-19.
“I learned so much about Coronavirus and one things for certain, don’t let it dominate you, don’t be afraid of it. We’re going to beat it,” the President said.
But, more than 210,000 Americans have not beat it and have lost their lives due to the virus.
“I thought what a slap in the face to all of those families,” said Jessica Murray, who has spent months working to memorialize the lives lost in St. Louis.
“I go through the obituaries every Sunday for a few hours,” she explained.
Murray started St. Louis COVID Memorial as a way to remember the hundreds of lives lost in our area. So far 2,174 Missourians have died from COVID-19.
On the website you’ll find memorials about Jennifer Anderson David, 44, a nurse at a senior living facility and Lt. Col. Gregory Hawkins, 71, who retired from SLMPD after nearly 40 years of service.
In some of the memorials it will talk about the complications they suffered and hard battles fought.
Sharon Marie Adams died in July at the age of 71. Her memorial page reads: “Although she recovered from a lengthy battle with coronavirus, and tested negative shortly before her death, the virus had weakened her heart too much for her body to stay alive.”
According to Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, 245 confirmed COVID-19 patients are being treated at St. Louis area hospitals.
Some are receiving similar drugs to President Trump like the antiviral remdesivir.
“Obviously steroids, patients have received as well that's a pretty common drug. Some of the other things, like the monoclonal antibody, that's still an experimental it hasn't gone through all of the different phases so that's something you wouldn't have access to if you weren't in a trial. It seems like he got a number of different treatments in order to impact the viruses impact on his body,” said Dr. Garza.
Garza says the President's diagnosis is a reminder that the virus can impact anyone.
"It shows that nobody is immune from the virus even the most protected, possibly most tested person in the world, can still fall victim to the virus," he said.
If you know someone locally who has passed away due to COVID-19, you can submit their name for the St. Louis COVID Memorial to Murray.
