SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- One woman was killed in an overnight wrong-way crash on southbound I-55 at Bayless.
Police said 39-year-old Christine Hagan of St. Louis was driving her SUV northbound in the southbound lanes when she collided with a pickup truck around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
Hagan didn't survive the injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
27-year-old Andrew Kramer of Pacific was driving the pickup truck and 26-year-old Joanna Stratman of St. Louis was his passenger. They were both transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
