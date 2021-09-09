ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Living in a military family can present its challenges, from moving to different bases to spouses going on deployment.
Thursday, a local woman received national recognition for helping other wives navigate unfamiliar territory.
Thursday morning Paulette Fryar accepted her honor in Arlington, Virginia, being named Military Spouse of the Year. Fryar is married to Coast Guard commander Troy Fryar, who's stationed at Scott Air Force Base.
The mother of four said she has a passion for making sure no Military spouse feels alone.
"I'm very passionate about the young military spouses. I do a lot of volunteering with that age group, the ones who have children from birth to school age," she said. "I like to help provide a network of support for them, so they know they're not alone. They're not isolated, so that they know we're there for them."
Fryar was chosen as Military Spouse of the Year out of close to 1,000 nominations.
