ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Kadrea Harrison says 2020 was supposed to be the year she started her own business.
“I was planning on doing my motivational speaking,” said Harrison.
But that came to a halt, after she found herself working fewer hours as an insurance saleswoman because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was like oh I’m really not working,” said Harrison.
Leaving her finding it difficult to pay rent. Help for Harrison came by way of the St. Louis Mediation Project. It’s a joint partnership between the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing & Opportunity Council, Washington University School of Law, USA&M, area nonprofit organizations, and the St. Louis County Courts.
They provide free mediation services in landlord-tenant disputes. "We are helping tenants avoid evictions and large debts and helping landlords recover lost rental income by guiding everyone through the CARES Act rental assistance program."
Harrison says she was able to negotiate splitting her rent into two payments. While eviction moratoriums are currently still in place locally and federally, the organization says their goal is to get tenants in good financial standing before the moratoriums are lifted.
Right now, tenants affected by COVID-19, whether by being infected or caring for someone who has been infected, losing work hours, or having to provide child care, can get help on past due rent and utilities. However the program ends at the end of 2020.
Landlords and tenants in St. Louis County should contact the St. Louis Mediation Project at 314-833-0226. Those in St. Louis City can contact the Equal Housing & Opportunity Council at 314-534-5800.
