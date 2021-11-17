ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local mother and grandmother reached out to News 4 to outline how a watch saved her life.
Patti Sohn is a retired nurse practitioner. She is very active, working out at least five times a week. In August, she was on the couch watching television when her Apple Watched started beeping at her because her heart rate was unusually low, it was at about 40.
Sohn rushed to the hospital. After a number of tests, her heartrate returned to a normal range. She went home with a monitoring device, but four days later the watch beeped again because of a low heartrate. Sohn then had to have a pacemaker put in.
Sohn told News 4 she’s speaking out because she’s grateful her son gave her the Apple Watch for Mother’s Day.
“I know this is not a medical device but I really believe it saved my life by alerting me to my heartrate because I would not have gone to the hospital,” she said.
Dr. Curtis Steyers, a BJC Medical Group Cardiologist at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, advises anyone who is feeling symptoms such as severe light headedness or a feeling like they could pass out to seek medical help. He said the best way to diagnose a heart rhythm disorder is through traditional methods like an electrocardiogram or EKG.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.