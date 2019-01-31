ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Latonya Jones says she thought she would be living in a home on Stratford Avenue in Jennings before Christmas.
“He texted and promised that he was going to let me move in,” said Jones.
But broken bricks, furniture tossed in the driveway and plywood covering windows are all conditions Jones says makes the home not ready to move in.
“Just give me my money back and I’m done with the whole situation,” said Jones.
She told her landlord that she wanted her deposit refunded since the home wasn’t ready after three months since paying her deposit.
“He has to know you can’t just take people’s money,” said Jones.
She says she paid $600 for her deposit back in October and the landlord keeps telling her the home will be ready soon despite its condition.
“He always had an excuse to why I couldn’t come see the house, couldn’t come get a key, he just totally stopped answering the phone,” said Jones.
News 4 called the landlord to find out why the home wasn’t ready.
He said that despite the homes condition, he feels it’s move-in ready and they’re just waiting for an inspection.
He says he plans on refunding Jones her money.
News 4 checked with the State of Missouri and found the landlord has had at least seven court disputes regarding tenant issues.
State law states landlords have 30 days to return a person’s deposit.
Jones says he’s beyond that time frame and she is now considering taking legal action.
