ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Although Sept. 11 marks a somber day for many Americans, millions commemorate this day through acts of service.
Just like the organization, 9/11 Day.
"We've got three shifts of volunteers coming out. Coming together to turn a day of tragedy into a day of service," said President Meredith Knopp of the St. Louis Area Food Bank.
The group will welcome nearly 1,000 volunteers to pack meals for St. Louis area food banks in tribute to the first responders, military personnel and others who pitched in during the terrorist attack.
Volunteer Donna Draper took her daughter, who wasn't born when the twin towers collapsed in New York City. Draper aims to still pass along the call to service to show how many Americans felt afterwards.
Emphasizing on unity, Knopp said these events allow the community to come together and support each other.
"It's important because we saw through the ashes the incredible love and spirit and unity that came together from our great nation," she said. "It's important to remember that and important for people to come together."
