ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local volunteers are doing their part to help children around the world this holiday season.
Monday was the first day collecting shoe boxes filled with gifts for Operation Christmas Child. Their national collection week runs from November 18 until the 25th.
The boxes are filled with school supplies, personal care items, toys and more.
The boxes will go to children around the world living in poverty. The organization sends the boxes to more then 160 countries.
Operation Christmas Child collected and delivered more than 168 million shoe boxes since 1993.
You can visit their website samaritanpurse.org/occ for more information.
