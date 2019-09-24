MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A 70-year old woman from Maryland Heights is the latest victim of a scam promising government grants for seniors on a fixed income.
She’s mad at herself for becoming a victim and embarrassed, so she asked us not to use her name.
"I don't want to see other people targeted like this. It's a horrible thing,” she said.
She says it started with a message from a trusted friend on Facebook Messenger telling her about a way to get a $60,000 grant from the federal government. She believes the friend’s accounted was compromised and used it to target potential victims.
She says she communicated with a woman who asked for personal information and then told her she had been approved. Then she was told she’d have to cover the cost of processing fees by buying gift cards and forwarding the numbers on the back so the money loaded onto them can be withdrawn.
She was out $1,000 before she stopped and became suspicious.
"That was almost my whole paycheck for one month. Didn't leave me much leftover to pay bills and to live on," she said.
Despite frequent warnings about scams, Rebecca Phoenix with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said victims continue to fall for the schemes. She said that’s partly because scammers are always working to get better at fooling people and partly because of human nature.
But they're always preying on our desire to get rich quick or just have a little extra money to pay the bills,” said Phoenix.
The BBB has this advice:
- If you’re notified you won a sweepstakes you didn’t enter, it’s a scam.
- If you’re told to pay fees on a jackpot using gift cards, it’s a scam.
- Don’t respond to a text of someone you don’t know.
- If you’re told you have to pay right away and can’t take the time to check out those demanding the payment, it’s likely a scam.
Click here to read more tips.
