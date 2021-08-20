ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Veterans across the country who served in Afghanistan are experiencing many emotions since the fall of Kabul.

The Veterans Crisis Hotline says it is seeing more calls from those feeling the impact. The St. Louis VA says it is prepared to help veterans navigate through these challenges. For many, seeing the images in Afghanistan is making some vets feel their work was for nothing. In addition to professional help, experts say it is important for veterans to reach out to each other.

"Veteran peer support, many times veterans can talk with each other because we've experience the same things that many times we don't feel comfortable talking to our doctors about, so I think it's extremely healthy and important," said Terry Odom, an advisor the St. Louis VA.

The VA offers specialized programs to help veterans experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and other mental health challenges.