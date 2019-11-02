ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local veterans had a chance to receive free dental screening Saturday in recognition of Veterans Day.
The St. Louis Dental Center offered free oral healthcare from 7:30 a.m. till 11 a.m. Saturday at a first-come, first-serve basis.
The dental screening and exam were at no charge and staff on site helped with Gateway to Better Health enrollment.
Students from the St. Louis Community College helped with teeth cleaning.
