JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- As memorial services for Senator John McCain come to an end, local veterans are remembering the man they call a war hero.
"For any warrior, a man like John McCain is someone you can look up to," said Army and Air Force veteran Jim Kenney.
Kenney recalls memories he shared with the senator at a veterans event in Jefferson County.
Kenney met the former Prisoner Of War when he spoke to a group of service-members in 1988. He recalls the maverick talking about communications and stories from his time as a POW.
Mark Green, co-author of Warriors Code 001, did not meet McCain but served 34 years the military. He retired after getting hurt in Afghanistan.
READ: Sen. John McCain's farewell statement
"I had to learn how to walk again. When i did that, I created these steps and realized it is about mind body and spirit," said Green. "It created a movement in me to say if I can do that why can't others."
Green says he wrote his book to help veterans cope with getting back into the civilian world and introduced it at a veterans festival. He recognizes what McCain meant to the military but shines the spotlight on all who've worn the uniform.
"Every veteran, that gave of themselves, in any way matters. Whether they be a congressman or a private who did not make it home, they all mean something," said Green
Kenney believes every veteran has McCain as one of their biggest advocates.
"When you think about his service in the civilian sector, I may not have always agreed about his politics but he was always great supporter of the military," said Kenney.
