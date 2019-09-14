ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A local organization helping veterans stand on their feet is pleading for a new place to operate after a historic year of flooding keeps their property damaged and unreachable. Sons of Amvets Post operates out of trailers on a piece of land near the Meramec River in Kirkwood. Constant flooding and new FEMA regulations are making it more difficult to keep their business going.
“It’s our family, it’s our friends,” Dan Harrison said. He's the financial officer with Amvets.
As a result, the county said they must have an expensive study conducted to keep the trailers on the land or the group may have to move the trailers elsewhere.
"Those two options — neither one of them is attractive to the organization. We understand that," David Wrone with St. Louis County Department of Transportation said. "But that’s where we are now."
This hasn’t always been the case for the organization. Gene Baker, a commander at Sons of Amvets Post, said the post has been on the property off Marshall Road for more than 50 years but it’s only over the last 25 that they’ve dealt with the aftermath of flooding.
“We’re willing to fight for what we have," Baker said. "We don’t want to cross county, that’s not what we’re here to do."
Naturally, as flooding gets worse, regulations get tighter, putting both the county and the Amvets in a tough place.
“We sympathize with Amvets. We know they are an excellent organization and they do great work," Wrone said. "We’re not happy to be doing this [but we have to]."
Now both the county and Amvets are hoping someone will come forward to help.
“Encourage people to contact Amvets if they are able to provide any sort of assistance, whether land or money,” Wrone said.
You can reach the organization on their Facebook page if you would like to offer any kind of assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.