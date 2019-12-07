ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Veterans in St. Peters marked the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor Saturday.
The Veterans Memorial Commission hosed its annual ceremony Saturday morning. The Fort Zumwalt East High School choir performed.
The Pearl Harbor Day service is just one of the events hosted by the St. Peters Veterans Commission each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.