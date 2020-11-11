ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Because of COVID-19, area Veterans Day celebrations will take place virtually this year.
In St. Peters a virtual special that will include memorable moments from events past will take place at 10 a.m. Click here for more details or to watch.
[Related: Deals & freebies for veterans on Nov. 11]
Then, at 11 a.m., Belleville will broadcast an event live on Facebook honoring veterans. Click here for more details or to watch.
At noon, the 37th annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day parade will be online. The City of St. Louis and Missouri Historical Society have worked with area veterans to create the virtual event. Click here for more details or to watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.