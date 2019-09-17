ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Bob Roth was 21 in the summer of 1966 and had just graduated from Saint Louis University. By that time, thousands of U.S. soldiers had been killed in action in Vietnam and thousands more wounded.
Roth's father was an Air Force Officer and Roth decided to follow his father's footsteps and enlisted in the Army, saying it was his turn to serve.
Roth returned to his hometown of Glendale with a First Lieutenant rank after his year of combat in Vietnam.
News 4 is on a mission to put those who served the country in the spotlight. You can nominate a veteran with a story to tell by filling out this form.
