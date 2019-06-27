ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – U.S. Army Sergeant Heath Howes was gifted a home seven years after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) left him seriously hurt and killed some of his platoon members.
Howes’ family received a new home in Wildwood Thursday. The project was in the works for almost three years.
During a Cardinals game in 2016, the family was surprised with the promise of a new, mortgage free home. All the work was done through Operation Finally home, which has worked on more than 250 homes for veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.