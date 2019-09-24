ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Gary Lusk grew up in a Navy town, Norfolk Virginia, in a Navy family.
His father and uncle were aboard the U.S.S. Quincy off Guadalacanal in World War II when Japanese soldier attacked, sinking the ship.
Lusk's uncle was killed and His father severely wounded, leaving him 100 percent disabled.
That did not persuade the younger Lusk to choose a different career path.
He later enlisted himself and served two tours in Vietnam.
His father never tried to talk him out of enlisting, even after suffering life-altering injuries.
