ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – At least two local health departments are swapping out Johnson & Johnson vaccines for a different COVID-19 vaccine.

The swap comes after the CDC and FDA recommended pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until it can investigate six cases of a rare type of blood clot that developed within two weeks of vaccination. All six of the recipients were women between the ages of 18 and 48.

In light of the recommendation, the St. Clair County Health Department, which was planning to give out 100 doses of the vaccine at a site on West Main Street in Belleville Tuesday, announced they would be giving out the Pfizer vaccine instead. The St. Louis County Health Department also said they would be switching over any scheduled Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Pfizer.

News 4 reached out to CVS and were told the pharmacy would be “immediately implementing a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine per the recommendation from federal health agencies.”