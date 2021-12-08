Local used car prices soar 30%, experts say now is time to trade in

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The automobile industry is experiencing an unprecedented supply and demand crisis as prices of used cars soar nearly 30 percent.
Brad Sowers, President and Owner of Jim Butler Group, said in his 18 years in the industry, he's never seen anything like it.
"I've never seen an increase like this," Sower said. "That, coupled with the demand, it's just unlike anything before."
Industry experts said pandemic-related delays caused a severe shortage of the manufacturing of microchips needed for new technology in cars. Additionally, available new-car inventory is half of what it was pre-pandemic.
"We're experiencing the highest demand we've ever had for vehicles," Sowers said. "If we could have the vehicles, we could sell three times the number of vehicles that we have."
Because of the shortage of new vehicles, many people have gravitated toward used cars, Sowers said.
"These values are going to remain pretty high and I don't see a big drop off in values," he said.
In fact, dealerships are so desperate for inventory, Sowers said trade-in values on recently purchased cars are historically high.
"They could trade in their vehicle today at a value level of what they paid for it two years ago," he said.
With the value of both new and used cars higher, St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman said some people can expect slightly higher personal property tax bills this year.
"There are a whole bunch of used cars that are actually worth more right now than they were worth last year," he said.
Zimmerman said assessment values of vehicles are based on the National Auto Dealers Association(NADA). Then, law dictates the actual tax rate. Right now, it's about 10 percent in St. Louis County.
Zimmerman's office then bills taxpayers 33 percent of the NADA value for a similar vehicle on the open market.
"If you see my assessment went up this year, that means the car dealer is seeing the same thing, looking at the same blue book, same NADA value, they know your car is worth more than it used to be so don't let someone sucker you into taking a bad deal," Zimmerman said.
Additionally, when you receive your declaration, double check the assessor's office has the correct information on file for your vehicle. If it is incorrect, call the office immediately at 314-615-4981.
