(KMOV.com) - Urgent cares across the St. Louis area are working to keep up with demand for COVID-19 tests ahead of the holiday season.
Most of the tests are being done for those who need a negative test before traveling. To keep up with the need, Total Access Urgent Care opened three new locations just dedicated to asymptomatic tests.
"Anyone who needs to be tested for work for exposure or for various other reasons, including travel testing, can go to these sites," Dr. Troy Dinkel with Total Access Urgent Care said.
The new locations are in Ellisville, Kirkwood and St. Peters. It is recommended that you not leave testing to the last minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.