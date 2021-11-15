NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Monday is National Recycling Day and a local university is making a plea for people to recycle their plastic bags.
A bench made from recycled bags is making a tour from college to college in the St. Louis area to show everyone how recycled bags can be used, but you'll have to keep them out of the garbage or recycle bin.
"When they end up in the recycling stream, they gum up the system or contaminate the recyclables and we'd really like to keep our recycling stream as clean as possible so those materials can get made into new objects," said UMSL Sustainability Coordinator Mike Smaistrla.
Experts are asking that everyone bring plastic bags back to the grocery store to be recycled. The typical US household used 1,500 plastic bags each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.