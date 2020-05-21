GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- For Ashtyn Britt, a third-year student at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois remote learning is the way to go.
"It's definitely changed a lot for most students who are not allowed to come on campus," she said.
Britt prefers its flexibility, but as she attends mostly on scholarships, she’s now forced to pay out of pocket for summer class.
The federal government enacted the CARES Act to help people like her.
Lewis and Clark expects to receive $1 million to help about 800 students.
Full time students will receive $1,600 and part-time students will receive $800.
"These funds are set aside to help students who may have issues when it comes to food, housing and childcare," said Angela Weaver with Lewis and Clark’s financial aid department.
Weaver said some of her school's 5,000 students are low-income and have a need for the money when it comes to books, rent, groceries and other necessities.
"What they receive from the federal government, for school, is a great help. But, it doesn't help their livelihood and not everyone who is attending school full-time is working as well," Weaver said.
"I think it is going to be very helpful because I know there is going to be a lot of students who have gotten incompletes and dropped out of the previous classes because it is too hard of a transition," Britt added.
Other schools using CARES Act money to help students include University of Missouri St. Louis, Saint Louis University, the University of Illinois, SIUE, Maryville University and St. Louis Community College.
Washington University, who was set to receive nearly $6.5 million, refused the money.
A spokeswoman for the school said after considering the possible regulatory liabilities associated with the funding, school leaders decided accepting the money wasn't the best thing to do.
