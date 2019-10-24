WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – United Auto Workers union members in Wentzville began voting on a new contract overnight.
Read: GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike
Last week, bargainers for General Motors and the United Auto Workers announced they had reached a tentative contract deal that could end a monthlong strike that brought the company's U.S. factories to a standstill.
UAW members started voting at midnight. A large turnout is expected until voting ends at 6 p.m.
The strike shut down 33 GM manufacturing plants in nine states across the U.S. It was the first national strike by the union since a two-day walkout in 2007 that had little impact on the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.